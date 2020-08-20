Hotel offices are all the rage now for those who want a change of scenery
As many people are now working remotely, many hotels are converting their hotel rooms into office spaces where people can catch up on work in a relaxing environment.
City Lodge Hotel Group recently launched #YourPrivateOffice, an offering that allows you to book a room to work in for several hours a day at a special rate that is inclusive of tea and coffee making facilities, secure parking, fast and reliable wifi and air conditioning.
Desks in the rooms are set up as professional work stations that are available from 8am to 3pm. If you do not want to pack lunch, they will offer a light meal at an additional fee. Currently, it is available in their Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge and Road Lodge hotels.
Morné Bester, general manager of operations at the City Lodge Hotel Group, said they realised there was an opportunity to maximise the use of their hotel rooms while meeting the need for private, quiet workspaces.
“The Covid-19 pandemic requires us all to demonstrate flexibility, and we want to help our guests do this, whether they need a room for the night or just for the day,” he said.
In the UK, Accor hotels across the UK set up their daytime 'Hotel Offices'. According to the Mirror, Accor launched the concept following research that revealed that 23 per cent of Brits were less productive working at home due to distractions. Around 50 percent yearned for a better work/life balance in the current circumstances.
In New York, Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn together with Industrious converted some of its rooms into workspaces. Here two, three or four people can work in complete solitude, complete with their very own outdoor patio, floor-to-ceiling windows, and dogs are welcome.