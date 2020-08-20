Hotel offices are all the rage now for those who want a change of scenery

As many people are now working remotely, many hotels are converting their hotel rooms into office spaces where people can catch up on work in a relaxing environment.

City Lodge Hotel Group recently launched #YourPrivateOffice, an offering that allows you to book a room to work in for several hours a day at a special rate that is inclusive of tea and coffee making facilities, secure parking, fast and reliable wifi and air conditioning.

Desks in the rooms are set up as professional work stations that are available from 8am to 3pm. If you do not want to pack lunch, they will offer a light meal at an additional fee. Currently, it is available in their Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge and Road Lodge hotels.

Morné Bester, general manager of operations at the City Lodge Hotel Group, said they realised there was an opportunity to maximise the use of their hotel rooms while meeting the need for private, quiet workspaces.

“The Covid-19 pandemic requires us all to demonstrate flexibility, and we want to help our guests do this, whether they need a room for the night or just for the day,” he said.