How hotels are ensuring guests stay safe this holiday season

With South Africa officially in its second wave of Covid-19 infections, and many holidaymakers thinking twice about their summer and festive season travel plans, hotels are working hard to ensure all the health and safety protocols remain firmly in place. Beyers Buekes, Security and Health & Safety Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, says their top priority is to ensure that guests can still enjoy a relaxing and memorable holiday, despite the stresses of a world in the grip of a pandemic. Here are five ways in which hotels are ensuring guest safety during this time: Sanitising on arrival When arriving at a hotel, guests are offered hand sanitiser and are asked to handle their luggage to avoid others touching it. Guests are also encouraged to pay for their stay ahead of time via EFT so that no cards or money need to exchange hands on arrival. All key cards to guest rooms are sanitised before being handed over. Covid-19 safety differs from each hotel.

Communal spaces get extra attention

Cleaning and disinfection procedures for communal spaces remain a top priority. Hotels train their staff according to the new group protocols and are asked to ensure that communal areas are kept clean and sanitised at all times.

Extra precautions at restaurants

Like many restaurants, hotel restaurants have implemented social distancing. These include cleanliness and disinfection procedures, app menus and the use of cashless payments to avoid the use of hard cash.

Rooms feel like a home away from home

With more people spending time in their rooms than ever before, many hotels have upped the ante in terms of ensuring rooms are extra comfortable and feel like home for guests. In-room dining is now more popular too, and rooms with a view and balcony provide an extra area for guests to relax. Also, all rooms are deep cleaned before arrival and after guests depart.

Staff are leading the way

The best way for hotels to ensure guest safety is via staff who follow all the rules and regulations. These include staff temperatures are regularly checked, team members are provided with personal protective equipment, and refresher training is provided.