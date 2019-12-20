The festive season is the most wonderful time of the year, but let’s be honest, it does also bring with it many stresses, one of them being a road trip.
To make sure that no one gets hangry, travellers need to ensure that they stock up on the correct food and beverage options.
Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of the Pura Beverage Company said the last thing anyone wants is to have their fellow passengers, mainly children, throwing tantrums due to hunger.
“It is essential that you consider the car treats and padkos you pack," he said.
Here are five tips to make sure that everyone is happy rather than hangry:
Pump up the protein