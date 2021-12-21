How to be a social media travel sensation in 5 steps

Have you ever scrolled through your social media feed and yearned to create content as travel influencers do? Well, it's not that difficult if you follow a few simple steps. It's all about the images and videos

Use a high-quality camera (your mobile phone is acceptable) to capture your pictures and videos. High-res content helps gain attention and engagement. The better your content, the more people will notice it. Be intentional with your videos and pictures. Take your time and enjoy the process. Tell a story Each picture or video needs to tell a story. Most influencers usually highlight the travel destination or BTS thoughts on it. To boost engagement, ensure that your content resonates with other like-minded people through storytelling.

Don't be shy to explain your reasoning behind every post. Sometimes you don't need a long post; the picture will emphasise everything you want to say. Besides, a picture does tell a thousand words. Geotag I ensure that I do some research via the geotag function whenever I travel. I get an idea of the place and what people can enjoy there. It also helps get more eyes on your post. Additionally, the tags provide a user with information about where the image or video was captured. The aim is to entice them to book a holiday to that destination or have some FOMO.

Caption it Captions help viewers to learn more about you and the destination. The caption can be short or long – as long as it is conversational and allows the viewer to engage. Be yourself