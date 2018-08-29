Travellers can make healthy choices while on holiday. Picture: Pexels.

While holidays are meant to be for indulgences, many travellers go overboard when it comes to their hotel breakfast buffet. They are determined to get value for money that they binge eat and end up feeling sick afterwards.

Dietitian Natalie Bowden said it all depended on the traveller’s lifestyle.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Having a good breakfast while on a travel trip gives you the necessary fuel to conquer the day’s activities. However, everything in moderation,” she said.

Here are some of her tips:

Do not gobble everything in one go: Hotel buffets can be tempting. From their freshly baked pastries to their hot breakfast options, it can be hard to resist. However, travellers staying a few days at a hotel should pace themselves instead of having everything on offer. “Try to manage what you want to eat. You can perhaps choose the chicken in one sitting and the next day chooses the fish option. This way you get to enjoy the offerings without bingeing too hard.”

Do not go back for seconds: Choose what you want and stick to it. “Never go back for seconds, you can always try another offering the next day.”

If you want value for money, choose luxury items: Bowden said if travellers wanted value for their money, they should go for luxury items that they probably would not have at home, like salmon, cream cheese or a selection of nuts.

Make sure you focus on your fruit and vegetable intake: Travellers should incorporate fruit and vegetables into their breakfast. This could be anything from an omelette with mushrooms and tomatoes to a fruit smoothie.

[email protected]



