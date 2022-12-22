How to ensure your car is safe on the roads this holiday season

You are bound to be on the road one or another way, therefore it’s important to make sure your car is roadworthy. Car battery

It’s important to check that your battery is in good working order. It provides power for starting your vehicle, the lights, windscreen wipers, car radio and air con. Keletso Mpisane, head of car insurer MiWay Blink, advises: “Keep your battery charged by taking your car out at least once a week for a longer drive – an hour if you’re driving in town or 30 minutes on the highway – so the alternator has time to fully recharge the battery.’ “If your car lights seem dim or your car has been sluggish to start, pop in at a battery centre to have the battery checked out before you leave on your trip.

“While you’re there, ask them to make sure the battery is secured properly and isn’t moving around under your car bonnet. “You should aim to check your battery regularly, and not just when you’re about to take a long journey, or when it starts causing you problems,” adds Mpisane. “Like all aspects of motoring, it’s safer and more affordable to stay on top of things. If you routinely check your car, you can prevent problems long in advance.”

Car tyres Inspect your tyres for any damage that is noticeable, such as cracks or tears. Picture: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels If you’re taking a long-distance road trip with your family and friends, your tyres need to be checked. If the tread is worn, the tyres need to be replaced. Mpisane warns that worn or balding tyres can cause a blow-out, which is very dangerous, and can cause an accident.

“They also reduce the amount of traction your car has on the road when it’s raining, which can lead to your car skidding,” he adds. Make sure to check that your spare tyre is in good condition as well in case of an emergency. Wiper blades

This is one of the most forgotten things to check on a car. Apart from making sure the wiper arm works well, inspect the rubber on the wiper blades and replace them if they are worn out. You can simply remove any dirt and soil from the wiper blades by giving them a gentle wipe with a damp cloth. Brakes

Brakes that aren’t in good working order are a big safety risk. If you suspect they are worn, have them sorted out before you take your trip. “If the brakes fail you won’t be able to control your vehicle, and your car won’t have proper stopping power, which can have dire consequences for you, your passengers and other motorists on the road,” adds Mpisane. If your car pulls to one side or shakes when you apply the brakes, or there is a squealing or grinding sound as you brake, or if the brakes feel spongy and soft when you push on the brake pedal, seek help to get the brakes fixed.

Fluids, lights and clean windows Indicators, bright lights, brake lights and hazards are all important exterior lights. Faulty lights are a risk, as they fail to signal your driving intentions. The day before you leave, pop in to a garage and ask to have your car’s oil and water levels checked. Remember to top up the water for your windscreen wipers, and clean all the windows and mirrors, especially if you’ll be driving at night.

Do not overload your car Lastly, make sure your car isn’t overloaded with people or baggage. Every car has a maximum weight capacity and exceeding that can make your car difficult to steer and less stable on the road. “Car accidents in South Africa are one of the biggest issues we are facing today, especially around this time of the year.