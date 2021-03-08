How to find luxury escapes in SA without breaking the bank

A quick search for a two day holiday during the weekend yields a few results, none of which boast flattering costs. You would think local holidays will be cheap due to little or no travel demand due to the pandemic. However, accommodation establishments are trying to make ends meet and ensure their staff have jobs, so you can't blame them for the exorbitant prices. As a budget conscious traveller, finding the right deal is tricky and takes copious amounts of patience. However, with much persistence, you might find a gem at a reasonable price. Here are some tips to look for budget SA luxury escapes: Find a date

For reference, we choose the weekend of March 26 to 28, for our search. Our chosen location is Cape Town and our budget is R2000 a couple for two nights.

A search on Bookings.com shows a range of establishments, some over the R2000 price range. When these pop up, no matter what booking site you are using, use the filter function. You will find you will get better deals at accommodation set in gorgeous locations within your budget.

Hotel recommendation

I found a few hotels that fit the R2000 price range, like the Signature Lux Hotel by ONOMO, Waterfront. The rates start from R1404. The hotel boasts a string of amenities and is close to the Cape Town city centre and other local attractions. Then, there is Harbouredge Apartments in the De Waterkant. The 4-star hotel’s rates start from R1683 and it boasts views of Cape Town and Table Mountain. However, when choosing accommodation, do not be tempted by the price. Research the hotel, its offerings and its reviews before booking.

Bespoke experiences

Booking platforms like Airbnb have stunning escapes for a fraction of the cost.

Most offer seclusion, so you need not worry about being exposed to large crowds of people. Like the Owl Studio with a designer pool in Hout Bay for R920 per night. Or a sea-facing apartment on the Blouberg beachfront with views of Table Mountain and Robben Island for R700 a night.

Airbnb also offers unique experiences, from an adventure on a luxury yacht for R800 per person to paddling with dolphins for R320. There are plenty of options to suit all budgets.

Tips:

*Set a budget to avoid unnecessary expenses. You are likely to find appealing accommodation within your budget.

*Travel during off-peak seasons or weekdays as there is a low travel demand.

*Ditch the fancy hotels and ask locals where to dine on a budget. You could even recreate a 5-star meal in the comfort of your accommodation property.