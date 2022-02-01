How to make the most of your last day hotel stay

The day of departure from your vacation is always disappointing, even more so if your early check-out and evening flight is leaving you stuck with your luggage all day and unable to enjoy those final moments of your trip. Fortunately, the travel experts at Bounce have put together top tips to help you make the most of your departure day, including how to use Bounce’s luggage storage for freedom during those final hours.

1. Make The Most Out Of Your Hotel’s Facilities Generally speaking, many resorts and hotels allow their guests to continue using their amenities on the day of check-out, so it’s definitely worth asking! If agreed, why not spend your final hours winding down by the pool, making the most out of the last rays. If you decide to go for a dip though, make sure you leave enough time to dry off your swimwear, as wet clothing will increase the weight of your luggage and nobody wants to pay those extra fees! 2. Grab Last-Minute Souvenirs and Gifts

Do you still have some vacation cash left over? After check-out, why not have one final stroll through the local markets and shops, using your time to source any last-minute gifts, or pick up any souvenirs that you have had your eye on throughout your trip. Whether you are a collector of destination snow globes, or you are on the lookout for a gift to thank your dog sitter, shopping is a great way to spend your remaining hours, just remember whatever you buy will need to fit inside your suitcase! 3. Catch Those Final Snaps!

The last thing you want is for the end of your trip to be overshadowed by a sense of sadness about it coming to an end. To overcome this, spend your final hours revisiting your favourite vacation spots. Perhaps take time to capture those final moments, snapping pictures that maybe you didn’t get to take the first time around, as you were living in the moment. Capturing a moment in time isn't just about securing a memory, it can also help you to appreciate your vacation even more upon your return home. 4. Enjoy The Last Sunset

If your flight or ferry isn’t until late in the day, make time to locate the best viewing points to watch the final sunset of your trip. You could even bring along a picnic, to make your experience more memorable. Watching the magic of a sunset has even been said to help appreciate life, boosting ‘feel good’ hormones such as serotonin, making this activity the perfect way to end and reflect on your vacation. 5. Luggage Storage [Bounce] View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bounce | Luggage Storage (@bouncemystuff) Luggage storage on the last day of your holiday can be a real issue, particularly prominent post-Covid, whereby many hotels are no longer offering storage facilities. If you're planning to see some more of the sights, or want to enjoy a final lunch without your bags, Bounce offers over 6 000 storage locations in 1 000 cities worldwide, hosted at local businesses.