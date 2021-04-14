How to obtain a second passport

By New Dawn Liberia and Travel Reporter There are many benefits to obtaining a second passport, including safety, mobility and health purposes. And, with the Covid-19 pandemic, there are perks to not having to remain in a country should it implement stricter lockdown regulations. There are many ways one can obtain a second passport. The procedure differs depending on the citizenship and immigration laws of the country to which you are applying. For instance, the eligibility criteria for getting US citizenship include being a permanent resident in the country for a specified number of years.

Other criteria are age, good moral character, and physical presence in the country. Other countries with A-list passport privileges have similar requirements.

In Britain, you must demonstrate at least 5 years of continuous residency in the UK, with no longer than 450 days spent abroad within the 5 years.

Though the process can appear to be somewhat lengthy due to the number of steps involved, by working with experienced UK citizenship and immigration solicitors, you can fast-track the application procedure and receive your citizenship without delays.

Apart from these, you can also explore the fast and affordable citizenship options in Caribbean countries such as Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis.

Other countries with similar options include Grenada and Malta.

In some of these countries you can complete the citizenship by investment process in less than 6 months.

It usually requires investing a specified amount of money in the country’s economy or donating some money.

Again, the requirements and process vary widely from one country to another. Ensure you meet the requirements before proceeding with the process.

Do not be afraid to ask questions.