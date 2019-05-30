Packing for a winter trip? Here are some items to pack in your luggage. Picture: Pexels.

For most people, wintertime means cuddles on the sofa while sipping a cup of hot chocolate. But, why waste the season by staying at home when you can make use of the range of winter deals offered by tourism businesses? If you decide to escape for a winter break or have already planned one, here’s what you should pack:

A good jacket: Heavy downpours, freezing temperatures and snow are just some of the weather conditions one would expect in winter. Therefore, investing in a good jacket is ideal. According to Outdoor Gear Lab, a good jacket should have thick insulation and provide protection from wind and rain.

Beanie: This cool headgear is perfect if you want to match your beanies to your clothing. It also comes in handy for those early morning game drives or those snowscapes.

Pack clothes to layer: South African weather is unpredictable. Freezing weather can take place at any time. The layering technique is a perfect way to stay warm and peel off layers when the sunshine arrives. A tip: wear a t-shirt, then a long sleeved shirt and then your jacket. Layering will depend on your style.

Sunscreen: The sun is the harshest during winter, so do not forget to apply some sunscreen. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, your sunscreen should offer protection against UVA and UVB rays, be water resistant and be SPF 30 or higher.

Boots: A good pair of boots is the only pair of shoes you will need for a winter trip unless you are a traveller who packs a bag solely for your shoes. A good boot should offer warmth, mobility and style.