How to pack like a boss on your next business trip

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As the world slowly starts to ease back into travel, many people are ditching Zoom meetings and planning face to face meetings, which sometimes require them to travel. Packing for these trips can go one of two ways: it can be stress-free or chaotic. We asked Jamie Owen, marketing manager for Thule, to share some tips on how to pack like a boss on your next business trip. Carry on is king on short trips Owen said unless your trip is a week or longer, it’s best you travel with just a carry-on. "Most airlines allow a carry-on bag as well as a personal item, such as a laptop backpack or laptop bag. Travelling light ensures you can get out of the airport quickly and head straight to work," he said.

Use compression pack cubes

Whether you’re packing for a short business trip or extended stay, a compression pack cube is a must-have to ensure you pack smarter and stay organised.

"The durable compression zipper eliminates excess air between clothes to maximise space-saving," Owen explained.

"They are perfect for pants, shirts and sweaters. We recommend rolling your items to save space and minimise wrinkling."

He advised travellers to choose a compression packing cube that opens wide for easy packing and is semi-transparent for easy identification of items.

Gadget compartments are in

Pack your cords, chargers, headphones and other electronic accessories in an easily accessible travel case and make sure they are all fully charged. "Invest in a good backup power charger as there’s nothing more frustrating than your phone dying," he said.

Plan for the unexpected

He said travellers should buy a flexible air ticket. "If there are any deviations to your plans, you’ll be able to make any last minute amendments without any hassles."

Exercise in between pleasure

Owen suggests that if you need to take a break from your busy schedules, take some time to exercise.

"Always pack trainers and work-out clothes and head to the hotel gym. If you prefer the outdoors, hit the streets or a promenade for a walk and some fresh air.

Suitcase tips

If you’re a serious business traveller then invest in good luggage as it will last longer. Hard-shell suitcases reduce the chances of theft (case slitting) and are resilient as they offer better impact resistance during the rigours of travelling.

He said a spinner suitcase has wheels that rotate 360 degrees, which means you can turn the bag in any direction. This provides improved mobility and gives you options: you can roll the bag next to you, push it or pull it.