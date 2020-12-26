How to plan a road trip for the family on a budget

The pandemic has made many travellers money conscious. They are looking for inexpensive ways to explore, especially when they are travelling with the family. Road trips are a cost-effective and safe way to travel during the pandemic. Here are some tips on how to plan a road trip for the family on a budget: Start with a plan The first thing travellers need to do is plan out the route of their road trip. This includes deciding the number of days you will be embarking on the road trip and potential pit stops. The plan will help guide your spending habits. When devising your plan, be mindful of your families needs and preferences as not all travellers are the same. Pack food and snacks

Eating out can be expensive, so opt to pack your own food. Depending on the duration of your trip, set daily food budgets to ensure that you are not overspending. The budget can be for purchasing of groceries, snacks or even takeaway if cooking isn't your thing.

Visit free attractions

There's no shame in going to free attractions, whether it's a museum, park or nature reserve. These attractions are rich in history and provide the perfect pit stop opportunity for travellers on a budget.

Pick accommodation options wisely

If your travelling party has more than three people, rather book self-catering accommodation. It works out cheaper than most hotel rooms and it provides a cosy space for the family if you want to social distance from others.

If you are a traveller that prefers the hotel experience, weigh your options. Look at what amenities each hotel offers and their rates. You need to assess whether the price tag is in line with the offering. Camping is also another option.

* This article was written in association with Dunlop. Read more here.