How to plan wisely for those unforeseen injuries or accidents on your travels

With most travel restrictions lifted and vaccination programmes in full swing in most parts of the world, travellers are feeling a bit more comfortable booking that plane ticket or planning a road trip.

That said, ensure you also prepare for those unforeseen injuries or accidents on your travels. Below is a list of what to be mindful of on your trips.

Animal bites

Mosquito bites, snake bites, raccoon bites, and other wild animal bites are all possible injuries. If you're visiting a safari lodge, stick to the guidelines set out by the facility.

If you're not allowed to be outside at a certain time, remain indoors. You should avoid feeding caged or unknown animals, and you should carry mosquito repellent just in case.

Road accidents

Accidents can happen when driving to your destination. The no drinking and driving policy should be second nature by now. Also, don't forget to wear your seatbelt and stick to the speed limit.

Sometimes, excitement can get the better of us. But don't be in too much of a hurry to get to your retreat. After all, you do want to get there safe and sound in order to enjoy it.

Slips and trips

In most cases, hotels will have safety measures in place. It's a good idea to take a closer look at those. If you're going hiking, put your phone away and try to concentrate on the trail and the scenery. Don't allow any distractions as it could be dangerous and harmful.

Sunburn injuries

We all love some fun in the sun when travelling. That's a given. However, if we overdo it we might get painful sunburn or sunburn blisters.

Yes, it's a thing. It may even lead to skin cancer if it's severe. Applying a generous amount of sunscreen when you are out in the sun every two hours helps. Also, opt for a sunscreen that has a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or above.