How to plan your workation in five easy steps

If you cannot get leave for a mid-year break, why not enjoy a workation? A workation depends on the traveller and the type of trip they intend to take. It could be an overnight stay at a hotel in their city, a two-day getaway to another province, an island escape on the continent or an international trip. The options are endless. Choose a suitable location

The location will depend on the type of work you do. Some companies may require you to meet once a week while others conduct meetings virtually. If you are unsure, let your manager know that you intend to take a workation. These trips are centred around work, so it’s best to discuss your flexible working hours with your manager. If you are venturing abroad, familiarise yourself with the travel restrictions before you go and the time difference between your home country and workation destination. Set a budget Create a budget to track your spending. Factor in accommodation costs, food, transport costs and activities. Always compare prices and the value of the deal before you book anything.

Ask whether your accommodation is workation friendly As tempting as it sounds to book bucket list accommodation in remote areas, you will need to ascertain whether the establishment is workation friendly. Do they have high-speed fibre or wi-fi? Are the facilitates geared towards business travellers? Is there a good signal for making calls? If the answer is no to any of the above, you may need to reconsider. Many hotels and lodges have created workation packages that include everything you need to complete your office duties, including a desk and reliable wi-fi. Plan an itinerary based on your work schedule

While out of office trips are not fully fledged holidays, it does provide a much-needed escape for those wanting a break away from their routine. Depending on how your workday goes, add a few activities to your bucket list that you can do after you complete your tasks. It can be anything from a city tour, water sports if you are at a beach location or a game drive if you are at a luxury lodge. Find time to rest Workation trips can be stressful as you juggle work and exploring, which is why rest is vital. Prioritise some ‘me time’. Spend your time reading, taking walks on the beach or taking a snooze.