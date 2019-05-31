Twitter users share their favourite money-saving tips. Picture: Pexels.

Saving money on your travels is everyone’s dream. There is no better feeling knowing that you have saved up a few bucks on your travels. Sarah Schlichter, the senior editor at Smarter Travel, took to Twitter to ask: “What's your favourite way to save money on travel?”

The post on the social media platform gave Twitter users a chance to share their travel saving tips.

What's your favorite way to save money on travel? — Sarah Schlichter (@TravelEditor) May 30, 2019

Mohammed Sikander‏ said he likes to book in advance. He said travellers should choose weekends as it was a better time to travel.

He also recommends booking midnight flights, shopping at the local grocery store and using public transportation.

Booking well in advance ... choosing week days least travelled to start with.. midnight flights ,choosing(inexpensive)places which have a kitchenette... saved a lot really .... pick up stuff from grocery ,public transportation for sure.... cycling where paths are given..walk walk — mohammed sikander (@sikanderbang) May 30, 2019

Rease Kirchner‏ packs her own food that she takes to the airport or on flights.

Erick del Castillo‏ embraces the live like a local phenomenon. Castillo befriends the locals, who have insider knowledge about the cool, less touristy attractions.

Eating and living like a local! That’s the way to avoid the tourist expenses ;) mingle for the best local hotspot, the best local bar, those usually are much cheaper than tourist places and way better experience! — Erick del Castillo (@Erickdlcastillo) May 30, 2019

For those who want to save on accommodation, Carolyn CB suggests staying in a family room at a youth hostel.

“Buzzy, a great way to meet people, space to cook and cheap buffet evening meals in some countries,” she tweeted. (sic).

For Theresa Christine‏, she tries to reduce the flight and lodging fees. She uses apps like Secret Flying, Skyscanner and The Flight Deal and compares prices between hotels, hostels, and homeshares.