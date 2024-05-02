How to stick to a healthy eating plan while travelling

Travelling can easily derail you if you’re trying to stick to a healthy eating plan. Whether you’re travelling abroad or keeping it local, it’s so tempting to try all different types of foods, eat junk and skip meals.

If you’re staying in a hotel, there’s always that big buffet breakfast that will have you stacking up the bacon even if you’re not really a breakfast person. When you come home from a trip, the last thing you want is to find out that you have gained a few kilograms! However, with just a little bit of planning and mindfulness, it is possible to maintain a nutritious diet while on the go.

Here are some tips to help you stay on track with your healthy eating plan while travelling on holiday. Pack healthy snacks Before you embark on your journey, make sure to pack some healthy snacks such as nuts, seeds, fruits, and protein bars. Having these nutritious options on hand will help you avoid reaching for convenient, but unhealthy food choices while on the road.

Pack healthy snacks for the road. Research local cuisine Take some time to research the local cuisine of your destination before you travel. Look for restaurants that offer healthy options or traditional dishes that are nutrient-dense. This way, you can make informed choices when dining out.

Opt for balanced meals When eating out, aim to include a balance of protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables in your meals. This will help you feel satisfied and prevent overindulging in high-calorie foods. Stay hydrated It's easy to forget to drink enough water while travelling, but staying hydrated is essential for maintaining a healthy diet.

Carry a reusable water bottle with you and refill it throughout the day to ensure you're getting enough fluids. Practice portion control It’s common to be served larger portions than you're used to while travelling, so it’s important to practice portion control. Be mindful of alcohol intake While it’s tempting to indulge in interesting cocktails and other alcoholic beverages on holiday, keep in mind that these drinks are often high in calories.

Prioritise physical activity Incorporating physical activity into your holiday routine can help offset any indulgences and keep you feeling energised. Take advantage of walking tours, hiking trails, or hotel gyms to stay active while travelling. Listen to your body Pay attention to your hunger and fullness cues while eating.