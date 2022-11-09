How to travel in style

Now that travel restrictions have been lifted in most countries, globetrotters are once again able to catch flights and collect stamps. Whether you’re a sun chaser seeking warm sandy beaches or a snow bunny looking for a cosy cabin in the woods, travelling to and from your destination isn’t always that much fun.

However, if you’re well prepared, you can step off the plane feeling happy and refreshed rather than exhausted and irritable –an unpleasant way to end a holiday. Whether you’re travelling economy or first-class, nothing prevents you from travelling in style and comfort. Here are tips and must-haves to leave you feeling like a jet-setting celebrity.

Know what bag to use Having the right travel bag (or three) is the first step to effortlessly stylish travelling. Once you’ve checked in the suitcases, you will need the perfect carry-on bag and a simple tote to hold everything you need on board.

Your carry-on should be light and compact to be stored overhead. This can hold a change of clothes, if it’s a long flight. Your tote bag is your most stylish accessory. This bag is ideal for popping in all your little things like your make-up, purse and just about everything a woman can’t live without and needs at her fingertips. We love: Portia Tote Bag

What’s in the bag While it’s tempting to take a full on make-up kit and your entire beauty range, you really only need a few items. It’s best not to wear make-up when travelling, but if you simply cannot do without, keep it simple. A tinted moisturiser, mascara, creme blush and a tinted lip balm are all you need.

We love: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick When using hand sanitiser (a must-have) your hands tend to get dry frequently. So you should always have rich moisturising hand cream in your bag. We love: Woods Of Windsor Lily Of The Valley Hand Cream

If there’s one beauty item worth splurging on, it’s a good face mist. A few spritzes on landing, and your skin will instantly feel refreshed and positively glowing. We love: Uriage Eau Thermale Water When it comes to travelling in style, what you wear is of importance.

Again, you don’t want to wear your entire wardrobe. Keep it stylish but comfortable. Loungewear is perfect for flights. Let’s not confuse loungewear with sleepwear, though. Stick to neutral tones for a sophisticated look. We love: Poldark two-piece Knitted Set

Always have something warm at hand. Opt for a long wool cardigan, a large shawl or a lightweight coat. It shouldn’t be anything too bulky. We love: Heavenly Shaggy Coat When it comes to shoes, once again, comfort is key. Needless to say, high heels are not an option. Opt for shoes you can easily slip on and off. And don’t forget a pair of warm, fuzzy socks.

We love: Allison Slip-on Mule Accessories are key. A beautiful neck scarf can double as a hair accessory to cover up the morning after bad hair. Hair ties and clips are essential, so you might as well make them pretty ones. Never board an overnight flight without a sleeping eye mask. Here’s where you can go as fab as you want. We love: Square Silky Touch Scarf