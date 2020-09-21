How you can help save the rhino from extinction this World Rhino Day

September 22 marks World Rhino Day. The rhino population are under extreme pressure due to issues including poaching. Here are four ways in which we can all make a real difference: Wear a visible symbol of support Buy Relate bracelets for yourself and for all your friends to wear. Inspired by the colours of the rhino and its surrounding natural habitat, proceeds from this bracelet supports the work of the Endangered Wildlife Trust’s Rhino Project, while creates earning opportunities for South Africans. Bracelets are on sale for R35 each on the Relate bracelets website. Spend a day with the rhinos

A great way to celebrate the lives of these wonderful creatures is by spending the day with them. The Kruger National Park is one of the largest nature reserves on the African continent and is known for being a prime spot to spot rhinos in their natural habitat.

For those who want to get up a little more close and personal, why not book some time off at Shishangeni by BON Hotels? Here you and the family can enjoy morning and late afternoon game drives through the Kruger Park, led by an expert tour guide who knows all the secret wildlife viewing spots.

By encouraging people to spend more time with the rhino in the wild, you’ll be helping raise awareness around the critical efforts to conserve this endangered species.

A little support goes a long way

You can also make a real difference from the safety of your home by joining MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet and selecting the MyPlanet Rhino Fund as your cause to support. Every time you use your card when you shop at participating retailers, a donation will be made on your behalf to save the rhino – at no cost to you.

The MyPlanet Rhino Fund was created to boost rhino conservation across South Africa so you can trust that you’re raising funds for worthy and best-practice conservation initiatives.

Educate yourself - and everyone you know

Learn everything there is to know about the rhino. It is imperative people continue to spread factual information about how poaching is decimating the rhino population, and why conservation efforts are so important.

Only once we have all the facts at our fingertips can we encourage our friends, families and communities to take the problem as seriously as it warrants.

That way, we’ll also be up to speed about all how people can help make a difference. Together we can protect our wildlife.