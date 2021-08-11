IOL Travel's free August 2021 edition takes you backpacking

Backpacking is one form of travel that has a bad rap. People make assumptions about it without knowing the facts. Some believe it's unsafe, unhygienic and the accommodation is home to cockroaches and bed bugs. For a long time, I didn't feel comfortable embarking on a backpacking trip. At the time, I didn't want to check into hostels or travel light.

Of course, I planned a few backpacking trips many times before the pandemic, but I couldn't go ahead with it. I had backpacking cold feet. As much as I wanted to venture into a new travel experience, I simply couldn't get behind the movement. Working on this edition has given me backpacking FOMO, especially hearing all the heart-warming stories that backpacking brought to many. It definitely opened my eyes to the world out there and the people whose stories I am missing out on due to not getting out of my comfort zone. Hearing the inspiring stories from Pamdiana Jones, Stefano De Simone and Trevor Chomumwe definitely gave me clarity on this form of travel and what makes it thrilling.

Their stories have inspired me to book a trip once I am fully vaccinated. This month's edition offers tips and tricks to get you started and help you save for future backpacking trips. We also feature some budget and luxury South African accommodation perfect for backpackers. And, for those seeking some essentials, we recommend.