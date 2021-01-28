Joss Stone spills on her travels and impact of the pandemic

You probably remember singer and songwriter Joss Stone for her hit “You Had Me” that catapulted her fame. The star had released many successful songs since then and performed sold-out shows around the world. Stone, an avid traveller, recently shared her travel tips and memories with the Daily Mail. When she was younger, she travelled with her mother to New Forest where they went on picnics and rode horses. The star visited Turkey at the age of 12.

She spent most of her time at the pool and enjoyed an excursion with her mom in their hired car.

As Stone travels regularly, comfort remains essential.

She told the publication she loved travelling in slippers.

“Travel in slippers — they’re so comfortable. I get a cab to the airport and check in wearing them. The only downside is if it’s raining at the other end.”

The singer, who dubbed performing in front of 40 people at a search and rescue centre in Antarctica “an unforgettable gig”, always carries lip balm when she is travelling.

The pandemic did cause her to postpone her tour, but she admitted to the publication she “still managed to travel around a bit”.

Stone is hopeful her delayed 2019 tour, from Vienna to Vegas, would go ahead soon.

She may have travelled across the world, but she wants to visit Madagascar for the incredible flora and fauna.

And, we do not blame her. Madagascar is famed for its lemurs and giant baobab trees and is considered the fourth biggest island in the world.