Animal protection organisations Humane Society International/Africa and FOUR PAWS South Africa are urging travellers, travel guides and tour operators to fight lion exploitation by refusing to participate in or promote human-lion interactions, such as cub bottle-feeding or petting, walking with lions or canned trophy hunting.
"Three Days To Go" actress Kajal Bagwandeen has also been vocal about the issue.
The TV personality shared pictures and revealed the tragic stories of some rescued big cats, whose home is now Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in the Free State.