Last minute gift ideas for business travellers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Although Covid-19 put the brakes on business travel in 2020, borders are beginning to reopen, restrictions are slowly being lifted and there is a new vaccine in the mix - all positive signs for a resurgence in business travel come 2021. Have you got a frequent flier in your life? With Christmas days away, Corporate Traveller put together the perfect collection of gifts: Comfort We may have missed the excitement of travel, but long-haul flights have never been comfortable. Look for gifts that will ease the discomfort of a long flight or bring a few home comforts to their journey. Nifty gifts: Noise-cancelling headphones, travel pillows, travel blankets, eco-friendly water bottles with built-in filtration and travel-size toiletries or cosmetics.

Ease

Travellers are constantly looking for clever ways to mitigate the stress and irritation of travel.

Nifty gifts: A good carry-on bag (cabin-size approved), travel wallets, light packing cubes and ‘hanging’ toiletry bags.

Tech

For most business travellers, being connected is a top priority. If your loved one is into tech, there's plenty of options.

Nifty gifts: Portable chargers or power banks, universal travel plugs, spare chargers and cables, a Chromecast (a clever little device that allows you to stream content, e.g. a Netflix series or SuperSport match, directly from your mobile device to the hotel TV) and portable luggage scales.

Security

With baggage tampering and theft spiking during the holiday season, there is a need to keep your possessions safe and secure. There is nothing worse than arriving at your destination to discover that your bag is missing.

Nifty gifts: Luggage locks, baggage tags, and suitcase belts or travel straps.

Leisure

How can you encourage the corporate traveller in your life to slow down and enjoy the journey? Consider gifting them with vouchers for excursions and experiences in their next destination.

Nifty gifts: Get them some travel reads like Atlas Obscura, 1001 Places to See Before You Die and The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small.