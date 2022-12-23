Last-minute travel gift ideas

If you have a family member who enjoys a little getaway, which is everybody, there are a few gift ideas that can be used throughout the year and is guaranteed an enjoyable experience. Receiving a free vacation might be on everybody’s list but there are other ways to enjoy a travel experience on a budget.

A game drive You can never go wrong with a game drive, the Kruger Gate Hotel is one of the many places where you can enjoy a guided game drive. You can even prompt for a self-drive into the Kruger National Park. It’s an expensive gift that comes at a cost-effective price. Which is a win-win for your pocket and for the one receiving the gift.

A spa treatment Everybody enjoys time away at a spa treatment and can come in handy any time of the year. The smell of essential oils and soft tunes in the background allows one to tune out all the negativity and take in the positive and soothing energy. Picture:Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels For example, The Westin situated in Cape Town, is the perfect spot to unwind, with breathtaking views and quality spa treatment. The spa treatment varies on what you’d like; a full body massage, chilling in the sunroom and then dipping in the pool with the view of the Mother City blooming.

Any spa treatment is good for your body, mind and soul and is sure to delight everyone from your husband to your mom and even your little ones. An African dining experience If you’d like for someone to feel like royalty, gift your loved ones with an African dining experience. In every province keeping the African culture alive is vital and allows guests to tap into a different dining experience.

African dining experience at Kruger Gate Hotel Picture: Supplied Sightseeing in the city Both Cape Town and Joburg have a City Sightseeing hop-on, hop-off, open-top Red Bus Tour, where your loved one will receive the gift of seeing all that the city has to offer. If you want to gift a more relaxed city experience, some hotels allow daycations; where you can enjoy a range of activities; a leisurely breakfast; a luxurious spa treatment, or yummy cocktails beside the pool.