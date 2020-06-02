Level 3: 5 things to know before taking a hike

With hiking being among the tourism offerings opened during level 3 as revealed by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday, many South Africans are thrilled to be able to enjoy nature after more than two months at home. Hiking, which has to be done in compliance with existing guidelines and not in groups, is a popular activity for both locals and travellers to the country. South Africa is known for having some of the most stunning hiking trails. Before you start your adventure, here are five tips you should follow: Research whether your hiking trail is a coronavirus hotspot As tempting as it may sound to enjoy the warm South African weather with a hike, knowing where to go is essential.

Thanks to the power of online, searching for information about your hiking routes is a click of a button away. Things to consider are the dangers common to the trail, criminal incidents and whether the area has been classified as a Covid-19 hotspot area. To ensure that you do not go to one, research your hiking trail spot. Don't hike if it's too crowded.

Keep your distance

Travellers can not hike in groups, and if you are hiking with your family, maintain your distance. Keeping a 2-metre distance are measures taken to reduce the spread of coronavirus. While the government has permitted hiking, let's do so responsibly.

Choose hikes according to your fitness level

With limited access to the outside world, many may want to visit "Instagrammable" hiking spots to capture the best images for the gram. Rather choose hikes according to your fitness level.

Wear a mask

One of the requirements by the World Health Organisation is for people to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic. With cases rising in South Africa, protecting yourself and others is an important step if the country aims to reduce the cases.

Carry the essentials

Like you would for any hike, ensure that you have the essentials with you. Carry items like a charged cellphone, power bank, snacks and water. Take a jacket in case the weather changes.