Level 4 lockdown: Stay safe and stay home with these incredible virtual experiences

Now that President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will remain on adjusted level 4 lockdown for another 14 days, many parents are wondering how to keep the little ones entertained for the extended winter holidays. Family-friendly Online Experiences on Airbnb could be the answer.

Dive under the sea with a shark expert Hosted by shark conservationist, Lesley, who has a 20-year career in shark conservation, scientific research, campaigning and education, this fun, interactive Online Experience highlights her underwater encounters, tests your knowledge and hones your drawing skills. As a Social Impact Experience, 100% of what guests pay goes directly to the host and AfriOceans Conservation Alliance.

Join a live virtual safari Starting at the entrance of 240 hectare wildlife sanctuary in Stellenbosch, this Online Experience is hosted by Deirdre, who travels by horseback to get guests closer to the incredible wildlife in the park, including giraffe, zebra, wildebeest, and a variety of South African antelope and birds. As well as teaching guests about the history of the sanctuary and the animals you encounter, families will also get to meet her 13 Boerperd horses.

Speed off to storytime at the races For this fun experience, families can join racing driver and host, Michelle, for a bit of escapism through books.

Speed off to storytime at the races. The adventure not only features a fun story about racing, but guests will be able to craft their own racing cars that will continue to bring fun and excitement even after the activity has ended. This activity is designed for younger kids and can also be booked for birthday parties.

Meet a real-life shark scientist Another treat for anyone interested in learning more about sharks, this Online Experience is hosted by shark scientist, Justin, who asks guests to set aside what they thought they knew about the apex predator. In this Online Experience, guests will learn how science and technology are used to uncover the secret lives of sharks, as Justin shares some of his favourite stories, images and videos taken by himself and his team. Another Social Impact Experience, money from bookings is directly donated to RockHopper and the conservation of sharks.