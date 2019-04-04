Make the most of the April holidays with your own flesh and blood

For most of us with brothers and sisters, the words “sibling” and “travel” might trigger flashbacks of fist fights in the back seat of the car and squabbling over the top bunk at a roadside B&B. But, as adults, a sibling can be one of the best people to travel with (now that everyone’s agreed to grow up). In celebration of Siblings’ Day, unofficially on 10 April, here’s a quick roundup of affordable local getaways where you can spend some quality time with your kin:

Sibling safari at Finfoot

While outdoor camping is great for sibling bonding as kids, a self-catering chalet near the Vaalkop Dam ticks all the right boxes as adults.

At Finfoot Lake Reserve, brothers and sisters can explore a range of safari activities, such as 4x4 game drives, barge cruises, canoe trips and guided Segway safaris (easy enough for those who aren’t as fit as they were as kids). Practical jokes and great braai-side chats are the perfect ingredients for quality family time. This Sibling Day destination is only 90 minutes’ drive from Johannesburg.

Location: Elands River Game Reserve, Rustenburg, Northern Cape

Recreating a family road trip to Little Switzerland

Many a family holiday has involved venturing through The Berg, with its towering mountains and meandering roadways, quaint isiZulu villages, hotels and padstals.

This Siblings Day recreate that “back in the day” nostalgia at Little Switzerland, an Alpine-style family-friendly resort in the Northern Drakensberg. It offers views over the Amphitheatre cliff face with plenty to do, from pony rides to fishing and birding, as well as slackpacking on easier nearby trails. Pack your favourite snacks and try Sugarloaf or the Injisuthi Battle Cave Walk.

Location: Bergville, R74, Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal

A boat trip with the boet at Lake Jozini

On the banks of the Lake Jozini, Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa is known for its superb tiger fishing. From the novice fisherman to the expert anglers fishing with a fly, this is just the place for a relaxed brothers’ trip and a couple of cold ones.

Jozini’s winter special is valid from 7 May to 31 July, from R2,640 per room per night. That includes breakfast, dinner, a complimentary lake cruise and 10% off all spa treatments ― great for sisters wanting a pilgrimage with some added pampering.

Location: Main Rd, Nsimbane, Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal

A Blue Marlin holiday for little siblings

In the seaside town of Scottburgh on the South Coast, the well-known and cherished Blue Marlin is the perfect spot for a sibling retreat at the beach. It's even better if you have kids who want to enjoy some quality time with their cousins. The hotel features an on-site restaurant and modern, well-equipped family friendly rooms. Breakfast is included in the rate.

Enjoy the pool and play areas with direct and easy access to Scottburgh main beach, kept safe with lifeguards and shark nets. There is no better place to start your own family holiday tradition. Kids under 12 years stay for free until 6 May, 2019.

Location: 180 Scott St, Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal

A sister spa day at Le Franshhoek

Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa offers all the little intricacies covered when it comes to a sisters’ retreat from suburban stresses.

Aside from luxury accommodation and superb dining opportunities (no Simba chip rolls found here), the onsite Camelot Spa caters to your every whim. Take your pick from invigorating massages, body wraps, facials, manicures, pedicures and more. There is also the option of booking a ‘Spa-ty’ for groups of three siblings or more.

Location: 16 Minor Rd, Franschhoek, Western Cape

Biking with the gang at Tala Game Reserve

If you and your sibling(s) had your own little bicycle gang going back in the day, Tala is just the spot for a reunion. Active brothers (and sisters too) will love the biking routes, which vary from a novice 5 km loop to intermediate 13 km option. There's also an advanced 27 km route with 600 meters of climbing, bridges, and rolling drop-offs.

As for your accommodation, choose a rustic rondavel or a private lodge of your own where you won't need to play rock-paper-scissors to decide who gets the best room.

Location: R603 Umbumbulu Road, Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal



