LOOK: Splurge on these travel-inspired Father’s Day gift ideas

Are you struggling to come up with gift ideas for Father’s Day? Tired of gifting the Old Man socks, beer mugs and pyjamas? Then why not shift your attention to the gift of travel? Here is our Father’s Day luxury travel gift guide:

A camping tent Picture: Supplied If your dad loves camping or going on fishing adventures with his mates, a tent is the perfect gift idea. Not any tent through, it should be comfortable enough to accommodate his family and friends. Perhaps it may even spark a camping adventure this winter. Price: Coleman Fastpitch Instant Cabin Tent sleeps 8 people. Set-up takes less than 60 seconds. Ideal for weekend car campers and extended camping trips. R4 484.

Visit here. Drone Picture: Supplied Drones have become a new way to capture cutting-edge photography and videos on a travel trip. Drones don’t come cheap and can cost anything from R1 000 to R100 000. It is, nevertheless, a great travel gift option.

Price: The Mavic Mini Drone from DJI is a compact drone that features up to 30 minutes of flight time on a full battery charge, HD video transmission, vision sensor + GPS Precise Hover and 3-Axis Gimbal 2.7K camera. R7 989. Visit here. Overnight bag

Picture: Supplied If your dad often travels for work, these bags are easy to pack, offer plenty of space and are perfect for short and longer trips. Price: The King Kong Leather Overnight Bag not only looks snazzy, but the adjustable leather shoulder strap boasts an internal zip pocket for tablets and a bottom zip compartment ideal for wet shoes. R3 199. Visit here.

Travel pillow Picture: Supplied All dads need their beauty sleep, especially on long-haul flights or last-minute road trips. An indispensable accessory is a travel pillow. Choosing the right one is vital.The perfect one should offer neck support and comfort for long trips. Price: The GreenLeaf Memory Foam Travel Pillow offers a unique curved design with neck support. It features sweat-resistant fabric, relieves painful pressure points for ultimate relaxation and the luxury memory foam filler uses 5-second return technology. R349.

Visit here. Hammock Hammocks have become a nifty travel tool. Your dad can set it up at his beach villa backyard, a safari lodge, or practically anywhere he travels.