Looking to save on your cruise holiday? Here are common mistakes to avoid when booking one

Cruises are a popular getaway for many, and for good reason. They’re fantastic for families, provide endless entertainment and allow travellers to visit multiple destinations all in one holiday.

However, they can be expensive – and in a climate where money is tighter than usual - you may be reluctant to stretch your budget when you don’t have to. However, cruise expert, Cruise Mummy, has revealed the most common mistakes people make when booking a cruise that lead them to spending much more than they need to. Cruise expert at Cruise Mummy Jenni Fielding shared: “Cruises are an amazing experience, and they really don’t have to be expensive.

“Making small changes can save you hundreds and allow you to find a cruise regardless of your budget. “And especially when a lot of people are short on money, it is important to make savings where we can.” How you are booking

There are many routes you can take when booking a cruise, whether you choose to go through a travel agent, book online or book directly with the cruise line. It’s generally cheaper and easier to book with a travel agent, especially if you are a first-time cruiser. Often, they get access to special fares or packages with flights that aren’t readily available otherwise. However, you may also consider booking online if you’re happy to browse, as it will give you more time to compare cruises without the pressure to book.

If you choose to book yourself, you may want to consider using an online comparison tool to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Paying for optional extras The price of your cruise will be affected by optional extras, including a balcony room. While this can add a luxurious feel - especially if you’re on a scenic cruise - it also carries a much bigger price tag.

A cheaper alternative is an inside cabin, which is a room that has no balcony or windows and often runs for as little as half the price of their luxurious counterparts. Although inside cabins have no natural light, the money you save could be used to keep you out of your room on excursions or could even be used towards your next cruise. Booking at the wrong time

According to the experts, you can find the best deals when the itineraries are first released for booking or 12 weeks before the cruise sets sail as prices drop to fill the remaining cabins. Booking last minute is a well-known way to get a cheap deal, but this does come with risks. You have to be flexible, and there’s always a chance you could dislike the itinerary or struggle to find a cruise that meets your needs. However, it’s always worth checking for a last-minute discount.

Paying full price for children Inevitably, cruises cost more money during the school holidays, which can make bringing little ones along much more expensive. Luckily, there are still ways to make savings even when travelling with the whole family.

Some cruise lines will charge one set price for passengers of all ages, and if you’re taking young children on board who won’t eat or drink half as much as an adult, you may feel like you aren’t quite getting your money’s worth. It is essential to choose your provider carefully. Some cruise lines may charge a reduced fee for younger cruisers, while others allow children on board free of charge. Some even offer a complimentary night nursery, allowing you to be child-free during the evenings.

Researching the prices of children’s tickets and selecting your cruise line carefully could save you hundreds. Using your mobile data on-board Many of us can’t go a day without our phones, whether making calls, sending texts, or scrolling on social media. However, data roaming while on a cruise can result in a very high phone bill.

While at sea, your phone can’t connect to the satellites it usually would, so it connects to maritime satellites instead, which costs a lot of money. This can be avoided by switching your phone off or putting it into aeroplane mode to prevent apps from using data in the background. If, like many others, you can’t bear to be without the internet for your cruise, Wi-Fi packages are available on-board.

These come at a cost; however, it can be much cheaper than paying for your data roaming. As for calling and texting, it is advisable to use apps that allow you to do this using Wi-Fi, such as WhatsApp and Skype to avoid those extra charges. Paying for alcohol on-board

Paying for drinks on-board may be a cost that you overlook during the planning process, but one that can dramatically increase the overall price of your cruise. If you’re not travelling all-inclusive, you must pay individually for all the drinks you order in the bars and restaurants, unless you pay for a drinks package, which can be very expensive.

An excellent way to avoid this is by taking your alcohol with you. Most cruise lines allow one bottle per person; some will enable you to bring more for a small fee. Drinking your alcohol in your stateroom is entirely free, but you may have to pay a corkage fee if you wish to drink it in the ship’s bars and restaurants.