Contikimoons, baecations, babymoons and friendcations have all crept into the travel scene over recent years.
But, mobilemoons seem to be a travel trend to watch in 2020.
Essentially a form of solo travel - mobilemoons are described as “going on a trip with your cellphone as your only travel companion”.
Before you roll your eyes and claim it complete insanity, the person who came up with the idea surely knew how much people rely on their mobile devices when they travel. Whether it is searching the coolest spots in the area, navigating through the hustle and bustle of a destination using your mobile GPS or connecting with loved ones back home, the use of mobile devices is an essential part of travel.
In fact, according to a recent Expedia survey, 33% of American travellers would rather take their cellphone on a trip than travel with a companion.