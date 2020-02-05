London - Anyone who has travelled with young children will know the feeling. That moment where you step on board the aircraft to see the heads of fellow passengers turn and their eyes narrow. Please don’t sit next to me, is the collective prayer.
You shush the smallest noise from your offspring as you take your seats fast and send silent prayers to the gods of air travel that they won’t be poorly during the flight. Or worse, bored.
It’s a sad fact that many with young families are anxious about air travel because of potential hostility they may experience on board. That’s why parents and grandparents planning to fly with children should consider Etihad, which has a little-known service dubbed the ‘Flying Nanny’.
On every long-haul flight (more than six-and-a-half hours) there will be a stewardess who has been trained at the prestigious Norland College.