If you are planning a hiking holiday and unsure of what you need to take along with you, Galeo Saintz, the co-founder of Rim of Africa, one of South Africa’s longest mountain traverses, shares what hikers need to take on their long journeys.
The essentials include:
A pair of hiking boots
If you are considering a hiking holiday, a pair of hiking boots is essential. Invest in a good quality hiking boot as the terrain is often off-path and uneven.
A down jacket with at least 800 down filling:
While days are warm, the nights can get very cold, depending on your altitude. A down jacket offers durability, warmth and waterproof. Also, carry a fleece jacket.
Sleeping bag
After a long hike, you will need somewhere to rest your head. If you out in the middle of nowhere, chances of you getting a 5-star-hotel or any hotel for that matter is quite slim. Therefore, carrying a sleeping bag is an important item to get good shut-eye at night...and keep the bugs away! “Being cosy at night is great for recovery,” says Saintz.
Lightweight cooking stove
These stoves come in handy when you want to cook or brew a fresh cuppa in the morning.
A kikoi
A kikoi is a traditional rectangle of woven cloth. Saintz says it comes in handy to use as a towel, for swimming or lying on after lunch.
Rain pants
Hiking is all fun and games until the weather decides to act up. Rain pants will help you stay dry in rainy weather.
Hat
Besides being a perfect fashion accessory, a hat also guards you against the harsh rays of the sun. The last thing you want is sunburn.