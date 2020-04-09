Planned an Easter holiday? Here are 5 ways to enjoy your destination at home

For those who planned an exciting Easter break but had to cancel your plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you are not alone. Travellers around the globe put their Easter holiday plans on hold due to lockdown restrictions in their country. It may not be ideal, but it's something that we all need to follow to stop the spread of coronavirus. While you #stayathome during the long Easter weekend, here are 5 ways to enjoy your destination at home: Search the location on social media This may sound weird, but it's the perfect cure for travel FOMO. Travellers from across the world post images and videos of their travels, some even posting throwback images as they are not able to travel during this time. Grab a cup of coffee, find a quiet place in the house and explore to your heart's content.

Read the reviews online

I tend to do this before every trip, and it works wonders.Some reviewers add images and videos that will fuel your wanderlust. Try to read both positive and negative reviews as this gives you a clear indication of the place and what you need to be aware of when you finally travel to the destination.

Explore your destination via YouTube

YouTube has an assortment of travel videos that will make you feel better about your cancelled trip. Search for the desired location and watch how other travellers navigated through the destination. You may even find some inspiration when you eventually travel to the destination.

You could do the opposite and stay away from social media

Some people may feel overwhelmed by seeing travel content from other people that it may worsen their mood. If that's you, try to steer clear of social media.

Remember, it's not your fault that the trip is cancelled, it was due to factors out of your control.

Plan a holiday at home

It may not be Mykonos or The Maldives, but your home can be the perfect place to enjoy a holiday. IOL compiled a list on how to get started:

