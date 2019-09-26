PODCAST: Sho't Left Travel Week 2019 (part 3)







Mpho Mache, the managing director of Tshuku Transport & Tours. Picture: Supplied There are still four more days left to grab the best deals during Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019. Today we had Mpho Mache, the managing director of Tshuku Transport & Tours, join us in the studio to shed light on the trade benefits of partnering with SA Tourism for this incredible incentive to get South Africans to explore the country. Mache started this company, situated in the vicinity of the Cradle of Humankind, some nine years ago. He says: “There is a bit of debate around the Cradle of Humankind. It’s not that we evolved from monkeys. It proves that we are not the only species in the world. This makes it a great destination.” in Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019, he reveals. “The travel week concept is a brilliant one. We are always saying that people should see their backyard, people must travel. It’s sad when an international tourist asks a local for directions and the person doesn’t know where they are or doesn’t know about that particular destination.

"Travel week is very interesting and it is very good because SA tourism has gone out to tell people to travel locally and get as much as you can out of the discounts as you can. And, hopefully, have the travel bug bite one or two of them and they continue travelling.”

With safety a huge concern for travellers, he points out, “In terms of the deals with Shot Left, all companies are vetted. Where we have to send in relevant documentation to prove that it is not a fly-by-night company. People are increasingly having issues where travel agents are not making adequate arrangements and they are stuck on the side of the road. So it is very important that the due diligence is done beforehand.

On what his company offers, he says, “We put together packages for our home, The cradle of Humankind, Durban, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, which is especially popular with people who are in Joburg as it is quite close.

But the Cradle of Humankind is 45 minutes from Joburg, where you can do quad-biking, hot air ballooning, canoeing, enjoy the spas or book one of the wedding venues. There is something for everyone…”

