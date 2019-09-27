There’s only three more days left to grab that 50 percent off deals during Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019, which ends on Sunday.
Today, Lelo Boyana, a lifestyle and travel content creator, spoke about the benefits of this initiative.
Boyana jumps at the chance to travel. And she never misses an opportunity to do so.
She shared: “I am just travel obsessed. Whenever I have a little bit of money in my account, I think about where I can go with this amount!”
“I actually have a 9 to 5 job in the human resources department at a financial institution,” she added. “When I am not working, I’m travelling or creating travel content. I also host a travel podcast called Chica Travel, where I interview different South Africans and talk about their travel experiences, their favourite places to go and share travel tips.