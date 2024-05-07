Ready, set, fly for R10! You could get a flight for 10 bucks with FlySafair tomorrow

Get your wallets, cellphones and laptops out. Low cost airline, FlySafair will be selling 50,000 seats on some of their local flights for just R10 flights tomorrow, May 8. If you have been looking to travel but have been constrained by tight budget constraints, you could be one of those who could buy a flight ticket for no more than R10, including airport taxes.

But it won’t be easy to get the tickets as the airliner expects upwards of one million people to try their luck for the R10 flights special. Why fly for R10? The FlySafair flight sale is part of the low-cost carrier’s 10-year birthday celebration and will see 50,000 seats on selected domestic flights selling for R10. Last year, the same promo went for R9 and in 2022, it was R8 for a ticket.

As per usual, the sale is based entirely on luck, and will only be available through the airline’s website. Managing bargain hunters Like in previous years, FlySafair will have an online waiting room active to protect its website, as more than a million South Africans are expected to visit the website tomorrow in hopes of securing a R10 ticket. But this will be up to the luck of the draw, as the waiting room will randomly let only a few customers onto the site each minute.

If you are taking advantage of the sale then you should know that all customers will be given just a 10-minute session to book their flights once they are on the website. Every year, the sale manages to top trending news online, as customers share online how they are using multiple devices, just to try and make the odds in their favour to exit the waiting room. The FlySafair App will be available for normal bookings, for those not looking for a R10 ticket.

New travel routes In January, FlySafair said that will be providing a new route, which is set to connect Cape Town to the Kruger National Park (KNP). “This strategic move aims to spread tourism to every corner of the country, unlocking the beauty and diversity of South Africa for both domestic and international travellers,” FlySafair said. “This new route makes travelling between the two tourism hotspots more accessible for both local and international holidaymakers.”