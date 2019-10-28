The moon guides me as I drive towards King Shaka International Airport on a Friday morning.
It was 4am, the sunrise nowhere to be found. I am groggy and sleep-deprived. I need to navigate my way to the airport before the baggage checkpoint closes.
I arrive at the airport in record time.
I parked in the shaded parking, proceeded to the check-in counter (I was a minute late), went through the strict security gates and waited in the queue to board the flight half an hour later.
Early morning flights (airlines usually depart from 6am) is everyone's worst nightmare. Of course, the pros of such flights is that some of them are inexpensive and you get to have more time at your destination.