Short on cash? Check out this year’s Black Friday travel deals
People wanting to travel are waiting for Black Friday for the best deals.
This year, the annual event takes place on Friday, November 27. Some South African hotels have already started advertising their Black Friday 2020 deals.
Here is a list of establishments offering deals this year:
Walkersons Hotel and Spa, Mpumalanga
Festive Season is just around the corner! Why not escape for a pre-silly season getaway in the quaint town of Dullstroom? Enjoy 50% off hotel rooms midweek or 30% off hotel rooms for 2-night weekend stays. Valid until 17 December 2020. T&C's apply.
Walkersons Hotel and Spa in Mpumalanga set in the rolling hills of the Mpumalanga highlands boast beautiful views, unspoiled scenery, a spa and culinary delights to match.
The 5-star-hotel is offering two Black Friday Specials, which include the 50% Midweek (no minimum stay) and the 30% Weekend (a two-night stay), which is valid until end December 2020. Call 013 253 7000 or email [email protected]
Emdoneni Lodge, KwaZulu-Natal
If you book more than a night at 3-star lodge in Hluhluwe, north of KZN, you’ll receive a 40% discount. That means you will only pay R837 per person per night. The rates include accommodation, breakfast and dinner.
Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 082 713 3686
Aha hotels, nationwide
We are cutting an incredible 50% off the best available rate on all our hotels and lodges. Subscribe to our newsletter and get exclusive Black Friday Sale access one day early.
The hotel group teased their Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials on its website. It states: "We are cutting an incredible 50% off the best available rate on all our hotels and lodges. Subscribe to our newsletter and get exclusive Black Friday Sale access one day early." (sic)
Visit https://www.aha.co.za/early-black-friday/
De Hoop Collection, Western Cape
De Hoop Collection in the Hoop Nature Reserve, one of the Western Cape's largest nature sanctuaries
'De Hoop Collection in the Hoop Nature Reserve, one of the Western Cape’s largest nature sanctuaries is offering a 50% discount Black Friday
Special. The deal is available for bookings made on Friday, November 27, 2020, and paid by November 30, 2020. The special discount excludes meals, beverages, Cape Nature gate fees and peak season, public holidays, long weekends, event weekends and the December school holidays, which is between December 15, 2020, to January 15, 2021.
There is also a 40% discount for locals on all new accommodation bookings, valid until end February 2021, excluding December 15, 2020, to January 15, 2021. Call 021-422 4522 or email
President Hotel, Western Cape
The President Hotel in Cape Town is currently running a pre-Black Friday special that offers a discount of up to 60 percent on accommodation. Travellers will need to apply for a code on the hotel's website. The code can be redeemed on November 26, 2020, only. Visit https://presidenthotel.co.za/
Eendracht Hotel & Apartments, Western Cape
Eendracht Hotel & Apartments in Stellenbosch is offering a 50% discount on its Luxury and Southern Rooms – from R575 per person sharing, including breakfast. The deal is valid until December 16, 2020. Call 021 883 8843 or email [email protected]
Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa, Western Cape
Travel local and SAVE with Turbine Hotel & Spa. Take advantage of rates as low as R1330 per room per night for bookings during November 2020.
The 5-star Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa, Knysna is offering a Black Friday ‘Stay for 3 - Pay for 2’ special. Guests can book now and pay on Black Friday available to redeem in January 2020. Rates are R4 350 per couple per stay (50% off two-night stay) and a 50% discount on all spa treatments at the Turbine Spa as well as all food and beverages at the Island Café restaurant and Gastro Pub on Black Friday.
There’s also the ‘Kids Stay Free’ campaign where two children under the ages of 12sharing with parents in a Luxury or a Suite stay free. The deal is valid for October and November 2020. Call 044 302 5746 or email [email protected]
IOL Travel will update the list regularly.