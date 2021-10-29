Start booking your festive season holiday now, advise travel experts

Travel experts are encouraging travellers to book their festive season holidays before it's sold out. Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, said the easing of lockdown restrictions had created a booking surge.

"Many holiday-makers had adopted a “wait and see” attitude before confirming their festive season holiday travel plans. The easing of the restrictions, however, has catalysed a flurry of activity. In fact, we have been thrilled to see that some of our properties are almost booked to capacity," he said. He foresees a bumper festive season. "Based on conversations with guests, we know that they have been raring to go for months now but have been hesitant to pull the trigger on their December booking in case lockdown was prolonged. With level 1, hospitality establishments across South Africa can look forward to a busy, full-filled holiday season," he said.

Lamont encourages travellers to book their December holiday soonest. “South Africa is a popular tourist destination for good reason. It offers a smorgasbord of gorgeous holiday destinations, for both local and international travellers. So, if you are looking to get your foot in the door this festive season, it’s best to book now to avoid disappointment "If you, like many others, are working on a tighter-than-usual budget, when planning your festive getaway, book directly with your hotel or resort of choice. Gone are the days where Online Travel Agencies offer the best deals.