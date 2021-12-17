Summer holidays hacks for your road trip and rentals

Heading for a road trip this summer holiday? Here are a few tips to remember: Road trips

• Ensure that the vehicle is roadworthy. Check that the lights, windows and wipers, wheels and tyres, brakes, suspension, battery, belts and chains, cooling system, filters and fluids, safety and warning equipment and child car seats work in perfect order. • Plan out the route of their road trip. Consider how long the trip will be, the number of pit stops, and whether you will need to book accommodation along the way. • The plan will help guide your spending habits. Be mindful of your family’s needs and preferences as not all travellers are the same.

• Eating out can be expensive, so opt to pack food and beverages. Depending on the duration of your trip, set daily food budgets to ensure that you are not overspending. The budget can be for purchasing groceries, snacks or even takeaway if cooking isn’t your thing. • Create a playlist with everyone's favourite music or podcasts. Rentals

• Make sure hot electrical appliances, toxic substances and sharp objects are locked away or out of reach of children. The same applies to matches, paraffin and lighters. • Search the home for objects that may cause harm. Read the labels on items you’re not sure about. • Don’t let children near candles, fireplaces or the braai unless there is continuous supervision.

• Keep cabinets locked, especially ones where you keep chemicals. • Be wary of little ones being near the bath or geyser. • Keep toxic indoor plants out of reach.