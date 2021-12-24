Swapping international trips for local? Here’s how to plan a last minute break

Are you among the many who had to swop your international trips for domestic travel due to the Omicron and the various travel bans? Well, you are not alone. When travel bans were imposed last month, many travellers quickly cancelled or postponed their upcoming international breaks. Some booked local escapes within the nine provinces while others kept plans on the back-burner.

With days before the Christmas break and the government remaining at level 1, many travellers are itching to explore. However, as this is last minute, finding accommodation may be more challenging than one thinks. Here are some tips you should know: Find out where you want to go: Start by choosing your destination. Do you want to remain in your province? Do you want to venture to another province? Do you want to drive or fly? Once you decide where you are going, it is easier to plan the rest of the trip.

Shop around: Accommodation establishments tend to raise their prices during peak season. Compare different establishments to see what provides value for your money. Also, check up reviews as pictures on websites may be misleading. Budget wisely: Unless money is no option, make sure you budget. For example, factor in transport costs to and from the airport and flights if you are flying. Try not to bite off more than you can chew. Rather spend within your budget or travel at another time. Plan for the unexpected: Ensure that your bookings are flexible if you need to cancel at the last minute. Several factors could cause your trip to be cancelled. These include Covid-19, riots and protests, or worry over social distancing rules not being adhered to.