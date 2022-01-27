Take a trip that helps to de-stress and transform your lifestyle

Wellness travel is one of the best ways of re-aligning yourself. As a highly evolved and intelligent generation, we are a stressed-out lot. While we all know we need to add wellness to every aspect of our lives, the sheer pace of life and our circumstances tend to regularly get us off course.

Planning a wellness break or conforming to wellness travel can transform your lifestyle. Pranic healer Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur, founder of Atmantan Wellness Centre, has this advice: Me-Holiday

The purest form of a me-holiday is when you are your topmost priority and a wellness getaway is exactly this. True wellness is the wellness of the soul (Atma), mind (mana) and body (tann) and this can be single-handedly pursued for wellness. As you de-stress, rejuvenate and heal, your wellness travel becomes a source of healthy indulgence.

Nature heals Nature and all its God-given elements heal. Today a wellness destination that has plenty of sunlight, foliage, fresh air and water, will heal you as you imbibe its living prana (life-giving force). This transfer of healing energy enables detoxification, aligning of the chakras and a realignment with the energy of the world. You are enhanced from the inside out.

Consciously working upon the subconscious Mental health is the biggest game changer of the 21st century. This aspect of health defines the very core of us and yet this is something we don't always prioritise.

However, our mental health gets the care and attention it needs and deserves when we take that wellness getaway. While rebalancing the mind and the inner self, this is also a way to carry healing practices back with you to everyday life. Actions become habits

We all want great well-being habits, and the only place to really take these on are during wellness travel when you put them into practise. This is where you experience the ideal endorphin and dopamine rush, even as you revive the ideal circadian cycle (sleep-wake cycle). And all this as you naturally work towards a healthier you. Starting a habit starts by doing the same thing every day.

A proper wellness holiday has you living the good life day in and day out. Wellness travel is the boost we need to implement life-transforming habits. Health is wealth Lifestyle diseases are a rich person’s problem. What makes us a smarter person is when we figure out that health truly is wealth.