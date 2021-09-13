Take this quiz to determine what’s your holiday vibe

Take this quick quiz to find your perfect getaway. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, these are:

A.Essential apps in your daily toolkit B.The perfect platforms to share your daredevil antics C.Nice to keep up with the times, but takes a huge chunk out of your day

D. Facebook is great for connecting, but what’s TikTok? Your perfect staycation consists of A. Hot beats, trendy cocktails and rooftop views to die for

B. Early mornings, game spotting and nights around a cosy fireplace C. Indulging in delectable food and interesting conversation D. Flopping back in a comfy spot for hours with a good book and a glass of wine

When you arrive at your holiday destination, your first port of call is to: A. Take an arrival selfie, of course! B. Check out all of the available activities

C. Flop down on the super soft bed D. Head to the nearest garden for some quiet time What’s your must-have travel item?

A. Your smartphone camera and selfie stick – who’s ready for a close-up? B. Walking shoes and a sense of adventure is all that’s needed for a good time C. Your laptop – how else will you be able to stay on top of emails?

D. A good book can be enjoyed anywhere, any time The place you’d most like to visit is... A. All of the lights, theatre and more in the city that never sleeps, New York City

B.The majestic Serengeti to experience the Great Migration C.The top tech city in the world – Tokyo, Japan D. Ephesus, Turkey, where the ruins of the ancient world’s third-largest library offer intellectual respite from the modern world

Mostly As: Red hot city living You enjoy sharing the latest trends and hot spots to your thousands of followers – and that includes your holiday digs. After all, if it’s not online, it didn’t happen, right? You thrive in modern, vibrant settings, which means a city stay is right up your alley. Mostly Bs: Bush break

A safari escape like one at Kruger Shalati: Train on the Bridge or Thanda Safari is a great escape. It offers plenty of peace. Mostly Cs: Upscale elegance Whether you’re travelling for business or leisure, you prefer a personalised experience every step of the way. South Africa is home to many luxury spots that are bound to offer upscale elegance.