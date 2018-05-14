There are 750 000 timeshare owners in South Africa and over 20 million globally enjoying annual vacations year after year .
Flexibility and the wide variety of locations offered by shared vacation ownership is a big draw card.
Here are some of the leading reasons that are making shared vacation ownership the preferred vacation lifestyle, especially among millennial's and young families seeking quality vacations that are affordable.
Reputability
Over the past three decades, top global brands have entered the timeshare arena and dramatically changed the face of the industry.
You don’t have to go back to the same place at the same time year after year. There’s lots of choice in where and when to travel locally or abroad, the duration of your vacation and the size of your accommodation. A recent study revealed that South African timeshare owners spend 6.5 more days a year on holiday than their non-owner counterparts, which means that vacation ownership guarantees that you will vacation at least once a year and ensures you take future vacations.
There’s no hefty accommodation bill at the end of your stay
While other holidaymakers may be feeling the anxiety of a hefty accommodation bill at the end of their stay, shared vacation owners can smile because timeshare allows you to pick up when the mood strikes and alleviates the stress of needing sufficient cash to pay for accommodation on the spur of the moment.
There’s no gambling with your accommodation
Exploring new destinations can be a gamble if the accommodation does not live up to its promises. But with the consistent quality of shared vacation ownership, your home-like accommodations with full facilities is a sure bet, allowing plenty of luxurious space for togetherness and room for privacy.
These include:
Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, Sheraton, Disney, Wyndham and in South Africa Tsogo Sun, Sun International and Legacy Hotels and Resorts
Timeshare saves you money
By paying for a number of years holidays upfront at today’s prices, you are safeguarding your holiday costs against inflation and peak season rates.
If you calculate the expense of owning and maintaining a holiday home that is only used once or twice a year, it makes financial sense to share the cost between several owners.
