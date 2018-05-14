Here are some of the leading reasons that are making shared vacation ownership the preferred vacation lifestyle, especially among millennial's and young families seeking quality vacations that are affordable.

Reputability



Over the past three decades, top global brands have entered the timeshare arena and dramatically changed the face of the industry.

These include:

Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, Sheraton, Disney, Wyndham and in South Africa Tsogo Sun, Sun International and Legacy Hotels and Resorts



Timeshare saves you money





By paying for a number of years holidays upfront at today’s prices, you are safeguarding your holiday costs against inflation and peak season rates.

If you calculate the expense of owning and maintaining a holiday home that is only used once or twice a year, it makes financial sense to share the cost between several owners.



You can holiday whenever and wherever you want – and more regularly



You don’t have to go back to the same place at the same time year after year. There’s lots of choice in where and when to travel locally or abroad, the duration of your vacation and the size of your accommodation. A recent study revealed that South African timeshare owners spend 6.5 more days a year on holiday than their non-owner counterparts, which means that vacation ownership guarantees that you will vacation at least once a year and ensures you take future vacations.



There’s no hefty accommodation bill at the end of your stay



While other holidaymakers may be feeling the anxiety of a hefty accommodation bill at the end of their stay, shared vacation owners can smile because timeshare allows you to pick up when the mood strikes and alleviates the stress of needing sufficient cash to pay for accommodation on the spur of the moment.



There’s no gambling with your accommodation