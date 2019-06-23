4 Female travel influencers worth following. Pexels

The internet is crammed full of travel bloggers and it's hard to stand out of the crowd. When you're a female exploring the world around you and the globe it can be even trickier.

These four women share the zest for travel in the most unique and inspiring way they know how and are worth your clicks and your follow.

Annette Richmond picture from - fromannette.com

In her own words Annette Richmond describes herself as a "self proclaimed Fat Girl.a California girl with many passions...an advocate, content creator, fashion stylist, speaker, and digital nomad."

Her body positivity is infectious and watching her travel around the USA will inspire anyone to jump into their swimsuit and go on holiday.

Hitekani Mbatsana travels across South Africa. Picture from blacksdoswim.com

Hitekani Mbatsana travels across South Africa and her positive outlook on life and passion is infectious.



On her blog you’ll find short, often witty snippets of her travels. From road trips to camping and everything in between she will inspire you to explore Mzansi.

Lerato Bambo. Picture lifefromabag.com

Lerato Bambo has lived in South Africa, Europe and the USA and documented her travels along the way.



Aside from the inspiration you’ll find from the destinations she’s been too overseas, there is also a handy link with tips for those people considering living abroad.