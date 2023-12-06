Independent Online
Tips on how to prevent your luggage from getting lost when flying

Losing your luggage is a nightmare. Picture: Freepik Hello David Prado Perucha

Published 5h ago

Whether it’s at the beginning or end of your holiday, one of the worst things that can happen during your trip is losing your luggage.

Imagine finally getting to your destination after a long exhausting flight and realising that your baggage didn’t make it.

Nobody wants to start or end their holiday having to track down their luggage.

Here’s what you can do to prevent your luggage from getting lost and to help retrieve it if it does.

Arrive early at the airport

Giving yourself check-in and security procedures increases the likelihood of your bags getting misplaced.

Arriving early allows baggage handlers enough time to handle and load your luggage onto the correct aircraft properly.

Arrive at the airport early. Picture: Pexels Gustavo- Fring

Choose direct flights

While it might be a pricier option, one of the easiest ways to minimise the risk of losing your luggage is by booking direct flights whenever possible.

Connecting flights often involve transferring your baggage from one aircraft to another, increasing the chances of mishandling or misplacing your bags.

By opting for non-stop flights, you eliminate this additional handling process and decrease the likelihood of lost luggage.

Make your bag stand out

When there’s a whole lot of black suitcases coming around the baggage carousal, it’s so easy for someone who is in a hurry or tired to grab the wrong case.

Find a way to make your case stand out so that you can easily identify it. This doesn’t mean you have to buy flashy or expensive cases.

Simply add a colourful strap around your case, a durable tag or a few bold stickers all over it. This way you will be able to spot yours a mile away.

Take pictures of your luggage

Before you leave for the airport, take clear photos of your bags, including any distinct features or marks they may have.

While this might not prevent your luggage from getting lost, having visual evidence of your luggage can be helpful if you need to file a claim in case of loss. It will help staff to easily identify your bags.

