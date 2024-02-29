Tips on how to travel on a tight budget

While travelling can be an enriching experience, it can be expensive. However, with careful planning and some creative thinking, it is possible to travel on a budget and still have a great time.

Here are some tips on how to travel on a budget: Plan in advance One of the best ways to save money on travel is to plan ahead. Book your flights and accommodations in advance to take advantage of early bird specials.

Planning your trip in advance will help you save. Picture: George Milton / Pexels Be flexible with your travel dates Travelling during off-peak times can often save you a significant amount. Travelling during the school holidays is a no-no. If you’re going to be flying, consider travelling mid-week. Ticket prices are much higher over weekends. Stay in budget accommodations Look for budget accommodations such as hostels, guest houses, or Airbnb rentals instead of expensive hotels.

Eat like a local Avoid eating at touristy restaurants and instead opt for local eateries or street food stalls. Not only will you save money, but you will also get to experience the local cuisine and culture. Try local eateries or street food stalls. Picture: Khairi Hary / Pexels Use public transportation Public transportation is often much cheaper than taxis or rental cars, so consider using buses, trains, or subways to get around while you are travelling.

Take advantage of free activities Many destinations offer free or low-cost activities such as museums, parks, and walking tours. Opt for walking tours. Picture: Haley Black / Pexels Take advantage of these opportunities to explore the destination without breaking the bank. Pack light Avoid checked baggage fees by packing light and only bringing the essentials with you.

This will not only save you money but also make it easier to get around while you are travelling. Travel light. Picture: Oleksandr / Pexels Look for discounts and deals Keep an eye out for discounts and deals on attractions, tours, and activities in the destination you are visiting. Many websites and travel apps offer discounts on popular attractions, so be sure to do your research.