Tips on how to travel on a tight budget

While travelling can be an enriching experience, it can be expensive.
However, with careful planning and some creative thinking, it is possible to travel on a budget and still have a great time.
Here are some tips on how to travel on a budget:
Plan in advance
One of the best ways to save money on travel is to plan ahead.
Book your flights and accommodations in advance to take advantage of early bird specials.
Be flexible with your travel dates
Travelling during off-peak times can often save you a significant amount. Travelling during the school holidays is a no-no.
If you’re going to be flying, consider travelling mid-week. Ticket prices are much higher over weekends.
Stay in budget accommodations
Look for budget accommodations such as hostels, guest houses, or Airbnb rentals instead of expensive hotels.
Eat like a local
Avoid eating at touristy restaurants and instead opt for local eateries or street food stalls.
Not only will you save money, but you will also get to experience the local cuisine and culture.
Use public transportation
Public transportation is often much cheaper than taxis or rental cars, so consider using buses, trains, or subways to get around while you are travelling.
Take advantage of free activities
Many destinations offer free or low-cost activities such as museums, parks, and walking tours.
Take advantage of these opportunities to explore the destination without breaking the bank.
Pack light
Avoid checked baggage fees by packing light and only bringing the essentials with you.
This will not only save you money but also make it easier to get around while you are travelling.
Look for discounts and deals
Keep an eye out for discounts and deals on attractions, tours, and activities in the destination you are visiting.
Many websites and travel apps offer discounts on popular attractions, so be sure to do your research.
IOL Travel