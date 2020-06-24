Travel around the world with these 5 virtual tours

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Armchair travel has seen a whole new lease on life. Sightseeing attractions, destinations and tour guides across the world have got creative, offering virtual tours and setting up webcams so we can travel the world – at least virtually for now. Flight Centre shares their top pick of virtual tours, webcams and live streams from around the globe: Travel South Africa Virtual South Africa offers a range of Google Tours of attractions in mainly the Mother City and surrounds. Go on a Brewery Tour, explore the District Six Museum or take the kids to the Two Oceans Aquarium. Virtual safaris

A safari always been on the bucket list? You don't have to wait to experience this – virtually at least. Sue Garrett, General Manager Product and Marketing at the Flight Centre Travel Group, said that South African game reserves and national parks have been some of the first to jump on the live tours trend. "People can follow rangers on their daily drives and walks, enjoy a nighttime safari or check out the Big Five's local watering hole of choice," she said.

Go on a safari here.

Check SANPark webcams here.

Sea views

Many beaches across the country have webcams to take in the views of the currently footprint-free sands and surfer-less waves. Check out conditions at the famous Knysna Heads or what nature is getting up to on KZN's Ballito Beach.

Virtual wine tastings

Thirsty for a good vintage? You can sip your way through the heartland of Spain or your preferred wine region.

Tick off that virtual bucket list

Think about a destination you always wanted to visit. While you may not be able to escape, there's virtual tours you can do. AirPano also has over 144 360° video tours around the world with something for everyone.



