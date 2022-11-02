Travel the world and learn a second language with these TikTok accounts

There are plenty of reasons to learn a second language. Learning a second language can give you an insight into other cultures and if you’re an explorer or like to travel, it will make you more confident and well equipped to converse with people you meet along the way. With the rapid rate of globalisation and connectivity, there seems to be higher demand for language learning.

A study by Preply found that being bilingual increases your chances of prospering in wealth. The study also found that on average, au pairs earn more than accountants, while international sales managers earn almost as much as lawyers. Whatever your reason behind learning a new language, here are some of the most influential language learning accounts across TikTok, according to Preply.

French #learnfrench #humor ♬ original sound - ATfrenchies @atfrenchies French makes NO SENSE part.48023 🤣![CDATA[]]>🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷 #french If you’re keen on learning the “language of love” then AT Frenchies or @atfrenchies is the best place to scroll. With 2.1 million followers, the two brothers Alex and Tom’s TikTok channel is very popular among users who want to pick up French.

The great thing about their channel is that the content is not just simply French for dummies. Rather, Alex and Tom address cultural expressions such as how to say “love at first sight” and how to pronounce superhero names in French. Italian @italianmatters #italianforbeginners #italiangrammar ♬ original sound - Margherita Always dreamed of visiting Rome, Milan or Venice? Then Italian is the language for you. When it comes to learning Italian on TikTok, the best thing to do is count on Margherita.

Margherita, @italianmatters, has 1.4 million followers and her content covers all you need to know elements about Italian language learning – from basic words and phrases to colloquial expressions. Japanese If you’re a linguaphile, then I’m sure you know the difference between “Konnichiwa” and “Nǐ hǎo”. Both mean “hello” but the first is Japanese and the later is Chinese.

There is no doubt that Japanese is a difficult language to pick up, but hopefully Nathalie will make the task a little bit easier. As part of her channel, Natalie specialises in daily Japanese lessons, mixed with a range of stories. From teaching about basic Japanese abbreviations to even providing Japan travelling tips, her content is highly useful. What’s more, you get a sense of her passion for all things anime in her videos, as she reviews the cultural impact of various Japanese shows.

Spanish Diego Rivas, @diego.j.rivas, certainly knows his stuff when it comes to language. If you already know a bit of Spanish and want to brush up your skills, Diego’s channel is a must-watch.

From Portuguese to Korean, this channel is aimed at the avid language learner who wants to immerse themselves in several cultures. Users will be impressed to know that the content of this account is not just 100% language learning, as it also showcases funny memes as well as film and TV recommendations. German

#germanteacher #germangrammarstruggles #latinosingermany #americanlivingingermany #germanlanguage ♬ CUFF IT - Beyoncé @easypeasygerman Morgen or morgen?🇩![CDATA[]]>🇪 #learninggerman Jasmin Burger, @easypeasyGerman, makes German easy and teaches the language for beginners. On her channel, she focuses on making very short lessons on TikTok in which she outlines basic German grammar, vocabulary and slang. The Tik Toker also teaches her audience about German culture and the various ways to get by in the beautiful country.