Travelling anytime soon? Here’s your coronavirus safety guide

Panic set in for South Africans when news broke about the first coronavirus case in the country on Thursday afternoon.

Officials confirmed that the first South African who tested positive for the coronavirus was a resident from the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The 38-year-old man returned from a trip to Italy and is currently in self-quarantine. Ethekwini Municipality released a graphic highlighting the coronavirus, its symptoms, the prevention and the treatment.

In a message posted on a local Facebook group and purported to be from the man's wife, it states, "We have been home in quarantine since Tuesday. The kids and I don't have symptoms but will be tested. We are trying to deal with all of this, obviously it is a big shock as we didn't for one minute thing he had the virus."

News of the first local coronavirus case comes as the country readies to receive more than 100 citizens who are returning from China.