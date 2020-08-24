Travelling during level 2? You need this one essential item

South Africans were out and about this weekend following the easing of travel restrictions during level 2. Many travellers packed their bags for the first time since the lockdown, leaving their homes for an adventurous weekend.

Besides packing the essentials for a winter trip, they also wore their masks. A mandatory instruction set by the government and the World Health Organization is for travellers to wear masks in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Whether you wear a disposal mask or spruce up your travel look with matching reusable masks, it's an item that people should not leave home without.

The mask has received much flak since it became an essential item during the Covid-19 pandemic. People have fought their right to not wear it, some for health-related reasons while others wanted to trend on social media for their rebel behaviour.

Over recent months, many passengers globally have defied the mask-wearing regulations set by airports and airlines around the world. Some have challenged the cabin crew, and their antics went viral.