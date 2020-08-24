Travelling during level 2? You need this one essential item
South Africans were out and about this weekend following the easing of travel restrictions during level 2. Many travellers packed their bags for the first time since the lockdown, leaving their homes for an adventurous weekend.
Besides packing the essentials for a winter trip, they also wore their masks. A mandatory instruction set by the government and the World Health Organization is for travellers to wear masks in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Whether you wear a disposal mask or spruce up your travel look with matching reusable masks, it's an item that people should not leave home without.
The mask has received much flak since it became an essential item during the Covid-19 pandemic. People have fought their right to not wear it, some for health-related reasons while others wanted to trend on social media for their rebel behaviour.
Over recent months, many passengers globally have defied the mask-wearing regulations set by airports and airlines around the world. Some have challenged the cabin crew, and their antics went viral.
Like the man travelling on a Spirit Airlines flight from New York to Fort Lauderdale who removed his mask. The incident happened in June, and the flight crew removed him for not adhering to the rules.
A video shared on Twitter shows a law enforcement officer questioning the man for not wearing his mask, but the man was defiant that he did not do anything wrong. Some people have the mentality that they are exempt from being a victim of Covid-19.
With the positive cases and Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa, it’s better to prevent contracting the virus than carelessly choosing to not adhere to the regulations. Whether you go for a day outing, a road trip, fly to another destination or check into a hotel, wear a mask.